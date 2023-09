Floyd is day-to-day Monday after sustaining an ankle injury during Sunday's 38-10 win versus Las Vegas, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Buffalo can breathe a small sigh of relief that the issue doesn't seem to be too serious, but Floyd's availability for Week 3 is now up in the air. The Bills' injury reports throughout the week will hopefully shed some more light on his status.