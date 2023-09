Floyd compiled three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in the Bills' 22-16 loss to the Jets in Week 1.

Floyd was a disruptive force in his first game with Buffalo, sacking both Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson (half-sack) in the contest. The 31-year-old recorded 29 sacks over his last three campaigns with the Rams and he appears to be picking up where he left off now in 2023.