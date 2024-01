Floyd (ribs) was listed as limited on the Bills' injury report Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Floyd is still working through a rib ailment, although he appears to have recovered from the wrist injury, which kept him limited through Week 17 prep before he ultimately suited up against the Patriots. Assuming he hasn't aggravated the injury and avoids any setbacks, he's likely closer to probable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.