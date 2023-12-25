Fournette rushed five times for 20 yards and was not targeted in the receiving game in Buffalo's 24-22 win over the Chargers on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

Perhaps Playoff Lenny, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, was brought up with just that in mind, as the Bills are fighting hard for a postseason spot. James Cook is the main back in this offense, but it now seems pretty open for backup work between Fournette, Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson (shoulder). Fournette looked strong and fresh in his limited work, and the coaching staff has to like the fact that he volunteered for return duty. We'll see if this continues as the Bills try to win their final two games to seal a playoff berth, while it's worth noting that Murray did not receive a carry Saturday and Johnson missed the contest.