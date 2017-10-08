Play

Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

The Bills are already short on cornerback depth with E.J. Gaines (groin) inactive, so if Johnson is unable to return Tre'Davious White, Shareece Wright, and Greg Mabin would be the team's only available corners.

