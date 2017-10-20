Bills' Leonard Johnson: Fill practice Friday
Johnson (hamstring) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Johnson seems likely to play, but with E.J. Gaines (groin) just as likely that means Johnson will continue to serve in a reserve role.
