Johnson injured his knee in Week 13's matchup against the Patriots.

Lafayette Pitts replaced Johnson as the Bills' slot cornerback after Johnson was able to leave the field under his own power, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports. Buffalo is suddenly thin in the secondary with injuries to Johnson and cornerback Tre'Davious White, who took a shot to the head from Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the fourth quarter and is now in the concussion protocol.