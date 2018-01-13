Bills' Leonard Johnson: Loves it in Buffalo
Johnson finished his first year in Buffalo with 53 tackles -- the second most of his career -- seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. "I told my mom and my coach, I've been in the league six years, by far it has been the best year of my career," Johnson told Jadon Ceravolo of BuffaloBills.com.
Johnson is now an unrestricted free agent, though he's indicated he wants to stay with Buffalo and coach Sean McDermott, whom he played for when McDermott was the defensive coordinator in Carolina. Johnson served as an occasional starter when E.J. Gaines was working through various injuries, though at 28 and with an average skill set he's probably best suited as a No. 3 or No. 4 corner. That said, he's proven valuable to the Bills in that role.
