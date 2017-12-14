Johnson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday after missing Sunday's win over the Colts, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

It looks like the reserve cornerback will be able to return for Week 15 when the Bills take on the Dolphins in a crucial game for both teams. Johnson will help the Buffalo defense deal with some of Miami's three-wide sets.

