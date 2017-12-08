Johnson (knee) was limited all week in practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The limited practices all week bodes well for Johnson's chances of gearing up Sunday. As the No. 3 corner, Johnson may not have many chances to make plays in Week 14 against the Colts, who rank 27th in the league in pass attempts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop