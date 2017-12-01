Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids injury designation

Though McCoy (knee) didn't practice Friday, he doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

McCoy was held out of Friday's practice to manage some knee soreness, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site but given that the running back isn't one of the seven players listed as questionable by the team, he's in line to suit up Sunday. The Patriots are allowing an average of 115.1 rushing yards per game this season, so McCoy looks to be in decent position for a bounce-back effort after parlaying 22 carries in Week 12 against the Chiefs into only 49 yards. The veteran back did chip in four catches for 30 yards to boost his overall line.