Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids injury designation
Though McCoy (knee) didn't practice Friday, he doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
McCoy was held out of Friday's practice to manage some knee soreness, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site but given that the running back isn't one of the seven players listed as questionable by the team, he's in line to suit up Sunday. The Patriots are allowing an average of 115.1 rushing yards per game this season, so McCoy looks to be in decent position for a bounce-back effort after parlaying 22 carries in Week 12 against the Chiefs into only 49 yards. The veteran back did chip in four catches for 30 yards to boost his overall line.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Held to 2.2 yards per attempt•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Scores twice in blowout loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees opportunities limited in blowout•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stymied on ground in loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sets season high in rushing•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...