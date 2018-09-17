Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids rib fracture
McCoy underwent additional tests on his injured ribs Monday that indicated the running back avoided a fracture, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's excellent news for McCoy, who was believed to have suffered structural damage after taking a hard hit to his side during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Even if he had suffered a fracture, McCoy indicated he planned on playing through pain, but the fact that his injury isn't as severe as anticipated should bolster his odds of suiting up Week 3 in Minnesota. Health concerns aside, it's been a tough go for McCoy and the Buffalo offense through the team's first two games, with the 30-year-old managing just 89 total yards on 21 touches (16 carries, five receptions) and having yet to find the end zone.
