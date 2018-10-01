Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids serious hand injury

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that McCoy (hand) should be okay, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy returned from a rib injury for Sunday's 22-0 loss in Green Bay, taking five carries for 24 yards and catching three of six targets for 13 yards. He was spotted with a wrap around his left hand after the game, but the Bills don't seem to think it's a serious issue as they begin preparation for Week 5 against the Titans.