Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids serious hand injury
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that McCoy (hand) should be okay, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy returned from a rib injury for Sunday's 22-0 loss in Green Bay, taking five carries for 24 yards and catching three of six targets for 13 yards. He was spotted with a wrap around his left hand after the game, but the Bills don't seem to think it's a serious issue as they begin preparation for Week 5 against the Titans.
