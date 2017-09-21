Play

Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back at it Thursday

McCoy, who missed Wednesday's practice as a scheduled rest day, practiced fully Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCoy was listed with a (wrist) next to his name, but that's seemingly soreness stemming from a Week 1 ding, just like the minor groin issue that sidelined him for a practice next week. The Buffalo offense revolves around McCoy, plan and simple, and rest days are going to be part of his routine throughout the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories