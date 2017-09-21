Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back at it Thursday

McCoy, who missed Wednesday's practice as a scheduled rest day, practiced fully Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCoy was listed with a (wrist) next to his name, but that's seemingly soreness stemming from a Week 1 ding, just like the minor groin issue that sidelined him for a practice next week. The Buffalo offense revolves around McCoy, plan and simple, and rest days are going to be part of his routine throughout the season.