Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back in action Week 4

McCoy (ribs) is active Sunday against the Packers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports

McCoy has logged three consecutive limited practices leading up to the Week 4 showdown at Lambeau Field, and after getting through pregame warmups without a hitch, he'll be ready to suit up against the Packers. While Green Bay is a bottom-six rushing defense that allows 124.3 yards per game on the ground, it remains to be seen if McCoy will be able to play through the pain of cracked ribs and take advantage of the matchup. Should he need a breather at any point, backup Chris Ivory would be ready to step in.

