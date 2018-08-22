Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back in individual drills

McCoy (groin) is doing individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Held out altogether the previous two days, McCoy is taking a step forward while the rest of the team prepares for Sunday's preseason game against Cincinnati. He'll likely be held out of the contest, with eyes toward a heavy workload Week 1 in Baltimore. The Bills can use Sunday's exhibition to get a better evaluation of reserve running backs Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Travaris Cadet.

