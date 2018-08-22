Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back in individual drills
McCoy (groin) is doing individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Held out altogether the previous two days, McCoy is taking a step forward while the rest of the team prepares for Sunday's preseason game against Cincinnati. He'll likely be held out of the contest, with eyes toward a heavy workload Week 1 in Baltimore. The Bills can use Sunday's exhibition to get a better evaluation of reserve running backs Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Travaris Cadet.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...