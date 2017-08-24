Bills' LeSean McCoy: Believes he's staying put

Following a meeting with coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane, McCoy indicated that the Bills don't plan to trade him, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

"There's no trade talks," McCoy noted Thursday. "I talked to my coaches. I talked to Sean and Brandon, the GM." After seeing the Bills recently deal wideout Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby, it's understandable that there there was some speculation that the running back -- who was jarringly dealt by Philadelphia to Buffalo in 2015 -- might be the next one on the move. After being limited to 12 games in his first year with the Bills, McCoy rebounded in 2016, logging 234 carries for 1,267 yards (5.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. As long as he can avoid nagging injuries, he's poised to remain the focal point in a run-heavy offense that no longer rosters Mike Gillislee, who parlayed his 101 carries last season into eight rushing TDs.