Bills' LeSean McCoy: Bottled up in blowout loss
McCoy rushed 10 times for 10 yards and caught all four of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.
McCoy remains the most talented player on Buffalo's offense, but no member of the group can be trusted in fantasy, especially with interception machine Nathan Peterman under center. The veteran running back has been bottled up on the ground of late, with 24 yards on 24 carries in his past three appearances. McCoy's still looking for his first touchdown of the season ahead of a Week 10 meeting with the Jets.
