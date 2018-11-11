Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out in Week 10 win
McCoy rushed 26 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 41-10 blowout win over the Jets.
The game script finally favored McCoy, as the entire Bills offense came alive under the direction of Matt Barkley. McCoy capped a two-play opening drive with a 28-yard rushing score and backed his way into the end zone from one yard out in the second quarter. Owners hoping this is the beginning of a late-season scoring outburst will have to wait to find out, as Buffalo's on bye in Week 11.
