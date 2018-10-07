Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out with over 100 scrimmage yards
McCoy rushed 24 times for 85 yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Titans.
McCoy delivered his best effort of the season, having previously failed to top 40 rushing yards in a game. Game flow was responsible for much of his success, as the Bills were able to commit to the rushing attack in a tightly contested matchup. The veteran running back had not received double-digit carries in a game prior to this contest, so it's tough to predict what his workload will look like in Week 6 against Houston.
