Bills' LeSean McCoy: Caps day with game-winning run

McCoy rushed 32 times for 156 yards and a game-winning 21-yard touchdown run in Sunday's 13-7 overtime victory over the Colts.

McCoy was the only Bills skill player on either side to benefit from the blizzard-like conditions in upstate New York on Sunday, as he posted a season-best rushing total. With the passing game significantly compromised due to the weather, McCoy was shut out of the passing game for only the second time in 2017. However, he capped off what was already an outstanding fantasy day with his 21-yard scoring scamper in overtime, allowing Buffalo to escape with the win. The run put the multi-time Pro Bowler over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards for the season and sixth time overall in his storied career. He'll look to continue producing against the vulnerable Dolphins defense in Week 15.