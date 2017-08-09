Bills' LeSean McCoy: Carefully managed
Coach Sean McDermott implied McCoy won't be seeing a great deal of action during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I've been around LeSean before in his career and my career. We've got some other players on this roster that we need to evaluate and give them opportunities to develop -- and we'll see some of those guys have great opportunities on Thursday night," McDermott said.
McCoy is coming off a fantastic season of 1,267 rushing yards and 5.4 YPC, but he's also 29 and the team is trying to save the wear and tear for the regular season. He's the team's main back by a good margin and has getting selected among the top 4-6 fantasy backs, though the one worry we have is if the team takes him off the field in goal-line situations. This almost seems likely based on statements by the coaching staff and looking at other short-yardage options the Bills will have on the roster.
