Bills' LeSean McCoy: Coach raving about running back's health
Coach Sean McDermott has been raving about McCoy's level of fitness and implied he won't be afraid to use the 30-year-old on a full workload this season, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "I think I answered that question last year with 'whatever we need to do to win games, that's what we'll do,' McDermott said.
McCoy may be up there in years, but he looked quite elusive as a 29-year-old last season, when he rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns on 287 rushes. Barring injury, expect a similar level of volume out of the veteran, though we'll at least acknowledge three lingering fantasy concerns: 1) The Bills lost three high-quality starters from last season's offensive line. 2) They'll have a new quarterback under center. 3) Chris Ivory seems far more capable of spelling McCoy than what Mike Tolbert was able to provide last season.
