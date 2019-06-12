Bills' LeSean McCoy: Comfortable he's still the starter

McCoy, coming off a career-low 514 rushing yards in 2018, expects to continue as the Bills' starting running back, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. "In this league, in general, it's always competition. I mean, I'm a dominant player. I think that speaks for itself. But I'll be in the same role as last year. And I look forward to putting some numbers up and bouncing back from that last season," McCoy said Wednesday.

McCoy didn't look nearly as shifty as he did in his his first three seasons with the Bills, two of which were campaigns well over 1,000 rushing yards. It wasn't all his fault, as teams were loading the box because the Bills had constant change at quarterback to go with a shaky offensive line. The O-Line is much improved in 2019, so while McCoy could end up sharing time with a number of other running backs (the Bills added several bodies at the position this offseason), he's still the best RB the team can put out there, even at a soon-to-be 31 years of age. General manager Brandon Beane previously shared McCoy's sentiments regarding the position, calling the veteran his starter in April. All that said, the Bills seem to be preparing for life without their former best offensive player once the inevitable drop-off occurs.