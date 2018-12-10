Bills' LeSean McCoy: Considered day-to-day

A source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that McCoy is day-to-day after his MRI on Monday showed a hamstring strain.

The disappointing running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Lions will be determined throughout the week. Considering McCoy -- normally a fantasy superstar -- has eclipsed the 100-yard mark just once this season and has been kept out of the end zone 11 out of 12 games, a number of his owners are probably out of contention at this stage. The next round of news should come with Wednesday's practice report.