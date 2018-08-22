Bills' LeSean McCoy: Considered day-to-day
McCoy (groin) is considered day-to-day, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
McCoy was initially held out of practice Monday and isn't quite ready to return. With nothing to prove in terms of talent or role, the 30-year-old running back is probably a long shot to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, even if he makes it back to practice by the end of the week. An absence would give the Bills a better opportunity to evaluate the backup competition between Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Travaris Cadet.
