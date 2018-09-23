Bills' LeSean McCoy: Considered unlikely to play

McCoy (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but is considered unlikely to play, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCoy, who is dealing with cracked rib cartilage, managed only three limited practices en route to garnering the questionable designation heading into the weekend. Though he made the trip to Minnesota and remains hopeful to play through the issue, it appears McCoy will need to demonstrate notable improvement in pregame warmups for the Bills to clear him. In the likely event that McCoy ends up being ruled inactive, Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy would likely split duties in the Buffalo backfield.