Bills' LeSean McCoy: Could play Sunday
McCoy (sprained ankle) has a chance to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Supporting that notion is that Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that X-rays on McCoy's ankle came back negative. At a minimum, we'd expect the practice participation of Buffalo's lead back to be restricted this week, though working in his favor, at least a bit, is that the team opens its playoff slate Sunday rather than Saturday. If rest and treatment allow McCoy to suit up for the Bills' first playoff game since 1999, Rapoport suggests that that the running back with be operating at less that 100 percent. In such a scenario, the team would be forced to utilize McCoy's backups more than usual. In relief roles in Week 17, Mike Tolbert logged seven carries for 39 yards and one catch for six yards, while Marcus Murphy ran seven times for 41 yards and added two catches for seven yards.
