Bills' LeSean McCoy: Could yield carries

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday the team will decide in the upcoming day about playing time for McCoy (hamstring) and the other running backs for Sunday's game in New England, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy is apparently close to full health after missing last week's win over the Lions, practicing all week on at least some level. That said, the Bills are in audition mode, and the team wants to give young players like Keith Ford some looks in the final two games. This could go a number of ways for Week 16, but the best call we can make at this juncture is this: If the Bills can keep it close against the heavily favored Patriots and McCoy gets hot (something that hasn't happened much this season), he might be in for a full workload. But if the Patriots do their normal thing and get way ahead of the Bills, we could see guys like Ford and Chris Ivory sprinkled in quite a bit.