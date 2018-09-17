Bills' LeSean McCoy: Cracked rib cartilage
McCoy has cracked rib cartilage following a hit in Sunday's game and should be considered questionable for the upcoming Week 3 game at Minnesota, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter states that McCoy has had this injury before and even if the Bills take the safe route and sit him out against the Vikings, it's not expected to be a long-term thing. The running back has also showed an ability to play through pain throughout his career, though we'll know more as practice ramps up later in the week. McCoy owners or non-McCoy opportunists should be looking at the waiver wire for Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory in the meantime.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...