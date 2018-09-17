Bills' LeSean McCoy: Cracked rib cartilage

McCoy has cracked rib cartilage following a hit in Sunday's game and should be considered questionable for the upcoming Week 3 game at Minnesota, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter states that McCoy has had this injury before and even if the Bills take the safe route and sit him out against the Vikings, it's not expected to be a long-term thing. The running back has also showed an ability to play through pain throughout his career, though we'll know more as practice ramps up later in the week. McCoy owners or non-McCoy opportunists should be looking at the waiver wire for Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory in the meantime.