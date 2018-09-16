Bills' LeSean McCoy: Dealing with rib injury
McCoy, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a rib injury, was spotted "walking with some obvious pain through the Bills' locker room" afterward, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Rodak added that McCoy "declined an interview request, saying he is having trouble speaking because of his rib injury." With McCoy obviously dealing with some discomfort, his Week 2 status now looks uncertain. Next up for the Bills' carries if McCoy misses any time are Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy.
