Bills' LeSean McCoy: Deemed healthy for opener
McCoy isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's season opener in Baltimore.
McCoy missed some practice time with a hip/groin injury late in the preseason, but there never seemed to be much injury-related doubt about his Week 1 status. The ongoing investigation into a home invasion at his Georgia property is the real concern, but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Monday that there's been no change to the running back's status. While legal consequences and a league suspension are still possibilities in the long run, McCoy is primed for his usual heavy workload against a tough Week 1 opponent. The Ravens had a middle-of-the-pack run defense last season from a statistical standpoint, but they were a tough matchup whenever DT Brandon Williams was healthy.
