Bills' LeSean McCoy: Denies accusations
McCoy has denied a domestic violence allegation made via a since-deleted Instagram post, NFL.com reports. "For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false." McCoy noted Tuesday. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy subsequently relayed that the league is "reviewing the matter." Meanwhile, the Bills released the following statement Tuesday: "We have spoken to LeSean and been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information."
