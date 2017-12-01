Bills' LeSean McCoy: Does not carry Week 13 injury designation

Though McCoy (knee) didn't practice Friday, he does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

McCoy was held out of Friday's practice to manage some knee soreness, but given that he's not one of the seven players listed as questionable by the team, he's in line to suit up Sunday. With FB/RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring) one of four Bills ruled out this weekend, Travaris Cadet will once again serve as McCoy's backup/complement in Week 13. The Patriots are allowing an average of 115.1 rushing yards per game to date, so McCoy looks to be in a decent position to engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday, after parlaying 22 carries in Week 12 against the Chiefs into 49 yards and a 2.2 YPC clip. The veteran back did, however, chip in four catches for 30 yards to boost his overall fantasy line.