Bills' LeSean McCoy: Does not carry Week 13 injury designation
Though McCoy (knee) didn't practice Friday, he does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
McCoy was held out of Friday's practice to manage some knee soreness, but given that he's not one of the seven players listed as questionable by the team, he's in line to suit up Sunday. With FB/RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring) one of four Bills ruled out this weekend, Travaris Cadet will once again serve as McCoy's backup/complement in Week 13. The Patriots are allowing an average of 115.1 rushing yards per game to date, so McCoy looks to be in a decent position to engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday, after parlaying 22 carries in Week 12 against the Chiefs into 49 yards and a 2.2 YPC clip. The veteran back did, however, chip in four catches for 30 yards to boost his overall fantasy line.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Held to 2.2 yards per attempt•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Scores twice in blowout loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees opportunities limited in blowout•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stymied on ground in loss•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sets season high in rushing•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...