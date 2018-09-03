Bills' LeSean McCoy: Eligible to play Week 1

McCoy (hip/groin) is eligible to play Sunday against the Ravens since he has not been placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list to this point, the Washington Post reports.

As police in Georgia continue to investigate a reported July home invasion at a house owned by the running back, league spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Monday that "there's been no change to (McCoy's) status." Assuming he's past hip and groin issues that slowed him toward the end of the preseason, McCoy remains entrenched atop the Bills' running back depth chart. Given that the team is turning to QB Nathan Peterman to throw to an unsettled receiving corps, McCoy appears on track to be a focal point of the Buffalo offense to start the season. On hand to back him up are Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Taiwan Jones. Though Ivory's experience probably gives him a leg up on Murphy in the short term, Murphy's strong preseason supports the notion that he could factor into the team's backfield mix as the season rolls along.