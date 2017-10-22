Bills' LeSean McCoy: Enjoys best day of season
McCoy rushed 23 times for 91 yards and caught five of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Believe it or not, this was the first time Shady hit paydirt all season, his first scores since Week 16 of 2016. The 122 scrimmage yards also registered his best output since Week 1. The Bills will continue to be a run-oriented team, and if they can start having more games like this where they can figure out their new zone-blocking scheme, McCoy will produce on a level on par with his first-round value. On Sunday, he certainly did so.
