Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with head injury

McCoy is being evaluated for a head injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

At first glance it looked like the running back's exit was caused by an ankle or lower-leg injury, but now it looks like he's being checked out for a possible concussion. Next up for the team's carries in his absence are Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy.

