Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with head injury
McCoy is being evaluated for a head injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
At first glance it looked like the running back's exit was caused by an ankle or lower-leg injury, but now it looks like he's being checked out for a possible concussion. Next up for the team's carries in his absence are Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Heads to locker room•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Gets new quarterback in Week 7•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 94 scrimmage yards versus Texans•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Trade to Philadelphia considered unlikely•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: May not be available for trade•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out with over 100 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....