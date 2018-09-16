Bills' LeSean McCoy: Exits game with rib injury

McCoy was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a rib injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Prior to his exit, McCoy ran nine times for 39 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. As long as McCoy is sidelined, Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy will handle the Bills' rushing duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories