Bills' LeSean McCoy: Expected to sit Week 15

McCoy (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Lions, a source has told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCoy owners will get the benefit of an early start time, but if this in fact the way the Bills will play it, part of the reasoning might be due to the team being out of the playoff hunt and also wanting to give young players like Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford some extra looks.

More News
Our Latest Stories