Bills' LeSean McCoy: Expected to suit up

McCoy (ribs), listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, is expected to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCoy practiced on a limited basis all week, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Still, check back before the early wave of games just to be sure Shady doesn't suffer a setback of any kind during pregame warmups. Assuming he suits up, it'll be more of a pain management issue throughout the game than anything else.