Bills' LeSean McCoy: Expected to suit up
McCoy (ribs), listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, is expected to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
McCoy practiced on a limited basis all week, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Still, check back before the early wave of games just to be sure Shady doesn't suffer a setback of any kind during pregame warmups. Assuming he suits up, it'll be more of a pain management issue throughout the game than anything else.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...