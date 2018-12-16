Bills' LeSean McCoy: Game-time call, but unlikely to play
McCoy (hamstring) will go through a pregame workout before the Bills decide on his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions, but there isn't much optimism he'll play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McCoy exited early in the Week 14 loss to the Jets due to the injury and didn't practice Wednesday before logging limited activity Thursday and Friday. The Bills will wait and see how his hamstring responds to the workout before rendering a verdict on his status, but the non-contending team doesn't have much incentive to turn McCoy loose while he's less than fully healthy. Top backup Chris Ivory's (shoulder) status is also in peril for Sunday, potentially leaving Marcus Murphy on tap for the starting nod out of the backfield. Recent practice squad callup Keith Ford could also have a role in the Bills' offensive game plan if both McCoy and Ivory sit out.
More News
