Bills' LeSean McCoy: Game-time call
McCoy, who suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win over Miami, is expected to be a "game-time decision" and a "close call" for Sunday's wild-card game in Jacksonville, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Things have been trending in this direction following the positive post-game news that McCoy didn't have anything worse happen to his ankle on a play that saw him pounding the turf and getting carted off the field. A game-time decision will make things risky for those in playoff pools given that lineups may have to be set Saturday in certain formats, while the Bills play Sunday. As for the team making its first playoff appearance since 1999, there would be a significant downgrade if McCoy can't play, with an aged Mike Tolbert and newcomer Marcus Murphy likely being thrust into key roles.
