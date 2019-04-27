Bills' LeSean McCoy: Gets affirmation from GM
Despite the team signing T.J. Yeldon and drafting Devin Singletary from Florida Atlantic, Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave McCoy a vote of confidence Friday night. "We truly followed our draft board and took the best players available. LeSean McCoy is still here and here's our starting running back," said Beane.
McCoy now has a herd of running backs behind him, including future Hall of Fame Frank Gore, to go with Yeldon, Singletary, Marcus Murphy and others. He'll certainly be the team's No. 1 back entering training camp, but there's a lot of tread on McCoy's tires (he turns 31 this summer) and the Bills will certainly be sprinkling in others in a number of roles this coming season.
