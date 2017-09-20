Bills' LeSean McCoy: Gets day off Wednesday

McCoy received a scheduled day off for rest during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCoy has been nicked up through the first two regular-season games, but it's nothing that will threaten his availability for the Bills' tilt with Denver on Sunday, when he'll attempt to bounce back from one of the worst outings of his career. McCoy rushed for just nine yards on 12 totes in the Week 2 loss to Carolina.