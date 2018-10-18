Bills' LeSean McCoy: Gets new quarterback in Week 7

With teammate Josh Allen (elbow) ruled out for at least the Bills' Week 7 game against the Colts, McCoy will play alongside a new starting quarterback in Derek Anderson.

Though Allen wasn't lighting the world on fire, he had been keeping the Bills competitive while the team continued to play excellently on the defensive end. Allen's ability to provide competent play behind center had allowed the Bills to run the ball more, affording extra work for McCoy the past two weeks. McCoy, who rushed for 158 yards between Weeks 5 and 6, had thus begun to provide fantasy owners, though he still has yet to find the end zone this season. Even with Allen, the Bills were still decidedly a below-average offense, so McCoy owners will have to hope the 35-year-old Anderson can at least keep the chains moving. On a positive note, McCoy does get a favorable draw this week with the Colts and their bottom-10 defense. So long as they aren't facing a major deficit right away in the contest, the Bills will likely feed McCoy early and often in an attempt to protect a quarterback that's not fully familiar with the playbook yet.