Bills' LeSean McCoy: Good to go
McCoy (hamstring) returned to a full practice Thursday.
McCoy has already declared himself fit to return to action in Week 16, a notion solidified by his full practice participation Thursday. He's therefore in line to head the Bills' backfield Sunday against the Patriots, with Chris Ivory (shoulder) also practicing fully and in line to back up McCoy this weekend. McCoy has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, but the last time he faced New England (in Week 8) he hauled in six passes (on eight targets) for 82 yards to help offset a 12-carry, 13-yard rushing effort.
