Bills' LeSean McCoy: Grounded in Week 3 win

McCoy was held to just 21 yards on 14 carries in Sunday's win over Denver, though he did have a decent outing in the passing game with seven catches for 48 yards.

True, it was the Denver defense, but McCoy had run up 12 straight home games with at least 90 yards from scrimmage. Couple this outing with the ugly 46 scrimmage yards McCoy put up last week, and owners are certainly starting to look for more from the top-five pick. He gets a tough match-up at Atlanta next week.