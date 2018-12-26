Bills' LeSean McCoy: Has support of coach

Coach Sean McDermott suggested he wants McCoy back in Buffalo for 2019, Chris Brown of the Bills' official website reports. "Overall, I'm really excited about where we're going and LeSean being a part of that," said McDermott. "I know this year wasn't what he had hoped it would be and the biggest thing is I want to see is what we're going to do to get it back to where it needs to be. I think he's committed to that cause as are we."

McDermott brought McCoy off the bench in Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Patriots, citing an unexplained "situation" as the explanation for Keith Ford making a start. The 30-year-old running back has one season left on his five-year, $40 million contract, with the Bills able to clear up $6.425 million in 2019 cap space if they trade or release him during the offseason, per overthecap.com. While it may seem like an obvious decision after the worst season of McCoy's career, McDermott seems to be acknowledging that the ugly statistics are partially a product of the overall lack of talent in the Buffalo offense. A pay cut might ultimately make sense for both sides, as McCoy would have a hard time finding $6 million in guaranteed money on the open market. As for the immediate future, the Bills close out their season with a Week 17 home game against Miami.