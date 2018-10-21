Bills' LeSean McCoy: Heads to locker room

McCoy headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts after suffering what could be a lower right leg injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, McCoy had a "slight hitch in his step" as he headed to the locker room. Next up for the team's carries while he's sidelined is Chris Ivory.

