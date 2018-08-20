Bills' LeSean McCoy: Held out with sore groin
McCoy is missing Monday's practice due to a sore groin, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old running back has otherwise been healthy throughout the summer, most recently taking four carries for 11 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Browns. He may not have suffered the groin injury in that game, as there was no report of McCoy missing Sunday's practice. His absence frees up first-string practice reps for some combination of Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Travaris Cadet.
